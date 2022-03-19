हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
cbse 12 results

CBSE announces Class 12 Term 1 examination ‘performance’

Candidates can check their results on the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 Term 1 examination result on Saturday. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Class 12 Term I exams were conducted across the country from December 1 to December 22, 2021. 

Notably, CBSE is officially not calling it a ‘results’ since the final result will comprise the total marks of Term-1, Term-2 and the practicals. The board is simply calling it ‘performance,’ so that schools get an idea of how their students have performed.

 

