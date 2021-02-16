Center for Excellence inaugurated in Ghazipur to double farmers' income

Ghazipur: Amid ongoing farmers' protest against new agri laws, the foundation laying ceremony of the Center for Excellence was accomplished here on Tuesday (February 16) by Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Sarada Peeth. The center, which aims at helping farmers with modern facilities to double their income, at Sahedi village of Ghazipur.

The event was also attended by the UP government's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari, Bhojpuri film superstar and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. The Center for Excellence has been laid in Sahedi village of Ghazipur, which will also import and export the crops of the farmers of Ghazipur, which will directly benefit the farmers here.

Addressing the function, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati expressed hope that the Center will not only increase farmers' income but will also provide employment to youth.

Swaroopanand Saraswati also gave his blessing to Sanjay Rai, who is played a key role in the unveiling of the Center for Excellence, and said it would play a crucial role in doubling the income of farmers of this region.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also praised the efforts of Sanjay Rai to further the programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers besides creating employment opportunities for youth.

The organizer of the event, Sanjay Rai, said that the Center would bring happiness for the farmers of Ghazipur as they will reap the benefit of it and the youth here will get the opportunity to become self-employed. The center would also help in eradicating unemployment from Ghazipur, he added.

Under the Center for Excellence, farmers with be provided with modern resources, access to better markets, and the nuances of modern farming and fisheries.