Centre Bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir For Involvement In Terror Activities, Radicalisation Of Youth

The Central Government on Thursday imposed a ban on Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) saying that the organisation aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities. HuT is a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953.

The Union Home Ministry, in a notification, said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

Later, in a post on social media platform X, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.

As per the notification, the HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms and secure apps, and by conducting 'Dawah' meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism.

The Union Home Ministry said the HuT is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The ban will be effective on HuT and all its manifestations and front organisations.