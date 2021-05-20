हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Centre provided over 21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, Union Territories

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a statement on Thursday which stated that the Central government has provided more than 21 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories so far.

Centre provided over 21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, Union Territories
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central government has provided more than 21 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. 

"The Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21 crore vaccine doses (21,07,31,130) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption (including wastages) is 19,09,60,575 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," read a release by the ministry. 

The total consumption, including wastage, was 19,09,60,575 doses as of 8 AM Thursday. The Union Health Ministry said that the states and UTs still have nearly 2.00 crore (1,97,70,555) COVID Vaccine doses are available for administration.

"Furthermore, nearly 26 lakh (25,98,760) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it said. The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination began on May 1.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

"Under the Strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier," the ministry said. 

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.

