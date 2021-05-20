India records over 2.76 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,874 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.76 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took its total caseload to 2.57 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

There were 2,76,070 fresh infections, besides 3,874 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The new cases took the total COVID-19 caseload to 2,57,72,400, out of which 31,29,878 are active cases.

India is currently going through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and has lost a total of 2,66,207 lives so far to the coronavirus infection.

The county also recorded the highest single-day tests so far with over 20.55 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

