Wasting even single dose akin to not shielding a life: PM Narendra Modi urges DMs to stop COVID vaccine wastage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 20, 2021) held a review meet on COVID-19 with District Magistrates (DM) and field officials of 10 states.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister urged state officials to ensure minimal wastage of COVID-19 vaccines. “There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for new strategies in these challenging times. “Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions,” said PM Modi during his interaction with District officials.

“It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister assessed the COVID-19 management in the districts as well as discussed ways to enhance the vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister asked for suggestions from the District officials. “With your fieldwork, your experiences and feedback, we get help to form effective policies. Even to strategise vaccination drive, we are moving forward with suggestions given by States and other stakeholders,” he said.

India is currently reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to inoculate as many individuals as possible at the earliest.

While referring to the current situation, PM Modi asked district magistrates to prioritise making life easier for their people by providing free ration and other essential supplies. "Along with saving lives, our priority is the ease of living of every person," he said.

PM Modi also added that, “there should be facilities for free ration for the poor, other essential supplies, black marketing should be stopped, all these are also necessary to win this fight, and it is also necessary to move forward."

