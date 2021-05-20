हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Black fungus

Declare Black Fungus an epidemic: Union Health Ministry urges states

Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged the state governments to make ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Declare Black Fungus an epidemic: Union Health Ministry urges states

NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged the state governments to make ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

All Government and private health facilities, medical colleges should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR, the Union Health Ministry said, according to ANI.

The rare fungal infection called `mucormycosis` or `black fungus` is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment.

It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

Mucormycosis or black fungus  is primarily affecting people recovering from the COVID-19.

It has been declared as an epidemic in Telangana on Thursday. 

“Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” a statement issued by the Govt of Telangana said.

Earlier, the government of Rajasthan has declared black fungus an epidemic. 

In view of a growing number of Black Fungus cases, the Rajasthan government had on Wednesday declared the disease to be considered as an epidemic in the state.

The state government declared this under "The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020".

According to sources, so far more than 130 cases of the fungal infection caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Delhi.

On May 18, the Haryana government also formed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Black fungusMucormycosisfungal infectionHealth MinistryCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19: Stricter measures likely to be enforced, Karnataka to take decision on lockdown soon

Must Watch

PT14M3S

Cyclone Tauktae: High-level committee to probe how ONGC vessel was stranded