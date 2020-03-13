Centre releases Coronavirus helpline numbers for all states, Union Territories

New Delhi: The Centre has released a list of helpline numbers for all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to assist the people amid the coronavirus scare. According to the list, which was put up on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, people in the national capital can dial 011-22307145 for assistance.
Here's below are the helpline numbers released by the Health Ministry:
Andhra Pradesh: 0866241078
Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743
Assam: 6913347770
Chhattisgarh: 07712235091
Delhi: 01122307145
Haryana: 8558893911
Jammu: 01912520982
Kashmir: 01942440283
Kerala: 04712552056
Ladakh: 01982256462
Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177
Maharashtra: 020-26127394
Nagaland: 7005539653
Odisha: 9439994859
Rajasthan: 01412225624
Tamil Nadu: 04429510500
Tripura: 03812315879
Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145
West Bengal: 3323412600
Andaman & Nicobar: 03192232102
In the meantime, people who are in Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadeep and Puducherry can call 104.
The helpline numbers for Meghalaya and Mizoram are 108 and 102, respectively.
The disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, 2019, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. In India, so far 74 cases of infection has come up.