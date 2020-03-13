Centre releases Coronavirus helpline numbers for all states, Union Territories

New Delhi: The Centre has released a list of helpline numbers for all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to assist the people amid the coronavirus scare. According to the list, which was put up on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, people in the national capital can dial 011-22307145 for assistance.

Here's below are the helpline numbers released by the Health Ministry:

Andhra Pradesh: 0866241078

Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743

Assam: 6913347770

Chhattisgarh: 07712235091

Delhi: 01122307145

Haryana: 8558893911

Jammu: 01912520982

Kashmir: 01942440283

Kerala: 04712552056

Ladakh: 01982256462

Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177

Maharashtra: 020-26127394

Nagaland: 7005539653

Odisha: 9439994859

Rajasthan: 01412225624

Tamil Nadu: 04429510500

Tripura: 03812315879

Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145

West Bengal: 3323412600

Andaman & Nicobar: 03192232102

In the meantime, people who are in Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadeep and Puducherry can call 104.

The helpline numbers for Meghalaya and Mizoram are 108 and 102, respectively.

The disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, 2019, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. In India, so far 74 cases of infection has come up.