Tourists visiting hill stations not following COVID norms: Centre warns of imposing strict curbs again

New Delhi: A day after the pictures of tourists flouting COVID-19 norms in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali went viral, the central government on Tuesday (July 6) warned that they impose strict curbs in hill stations again.

Not just Manali, tourists thronged other hill stations such as Mussoorie in Uttarakhand to seek respite from the heatwave in some parts of north India including Delhi.

Centre took note of tourists not following COVID-appropriate behavior and issued a statement in this regard.

“People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a massive inflow of tourists following relaxation in COVID restrictions by the state government. Since June, the state has seen traffic of around 6-7 lakh tourists.

The rising inflow of tourists can easily be felt with the vehicular traffic jams seen in places like Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala.

Lav Agarwal also said that the second wave was still existent in a limited way in some areas.

Live TV