Centre will bear expenses for first phase COVID vaccination of 3 cr corona-warriors, frontline workers, says PM Modi; know other major announcements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 11, 2021) held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states and said that the Central government will bear the expenses for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors.

"If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. The Government of India will bear these expenses," stated PM Narendra Modi.

"We aim to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months," said the Prime Minister and added that around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be administered the COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase of vaccination, whereas, in the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.

"Health workers - government as well as private - will be vaccinated first. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," said PM Modi.

He also said that he's satisfied that we worked together by standing united during coronavirus crisis.

"I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. As a result, COVID has not spread in India on the scale, on which it spread anywhere else in the world," said PM Modi.

Speaking at the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout. https://t.co/gbWZ4LsQGB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

He reiterated the fact that the two 'Made in India' vaccines have been given emergency use approval.

PM Modi's meeting comes ahead of the 'world's largest vaccination program' that is scheduled to begin on January 16.