Chair-Attack On Nitish Kumar In Bihar's Aurangabad - WATCH VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event in Aurangabad. The Chief Minister had a close shave when an unidentified man hurled a plastic chair during his Samadhan Yatra event in the city. Nitish Kumar reached the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building, and attend a programme there, when a chair was hurled at him.

Following the incident, security personnel surrounded the Chief Minister and took him away after the event. The local police started the investigation to identify that person responsible for hurling the clair on CM Nitish Kumar.

#WATCH | Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/MqeR6MLnFR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar visited Rohtas district as well and reviewed the government projects. He also met viral girl Saloni in Rohtas and appreciated her effort of creating awareness against liquor consumption.

Saloni sang a song in Bhojpuri on the consequences of drinking liquor consumption for the Chief Minister. She came into the limelight when she sang the song in her school last year.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016 but is still available illicitly and a large number of people have lost their lives by drinking spurious or poisonous liquor. One such incident recently occurred in Chapra district when more than 100 persons died in January this year.

Live TV