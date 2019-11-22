हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP engage in Twitter war over Tricolour

While political battles are fought hard on the ground among the leaders and supporters of rival political parties, the same are finding a prominent place on social media platform Twitter with a dash of creativity.

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP engage in Twitter war over Tricolour

Amaravati: While political battles are fought hard on the ground among the leaders and supporters of rival political parties, the same are finding a prominent place on social media platform Twitter with a dash of creativity.

A case in point is the bitter political battle in Andhra Pradesh between the Telugu Desam Party ( TDP ) and the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The Tricolour has, unfortunately, become the latest tool of a political fight between TDP and YSRCP, and that too on Twitter.

A few days ago, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu had tweeted a before and after photo of a panchayat building in Andhra Pradesh wherein the tricolour was repainted in YSRCP colours of blue, green and white.  

Now, in the latest development, TDP president has tweeted a photo of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the pedestal of which is seen in YSRCP colours wherein Naidu says, "Not learning lessons after drawing flak for disrespecting the national tricolour, @ysjagan's govt is back to showing true colours. In Vizianagaram district, the pedestal of Gandhiji's statue has been painted in party colours. Why this arrogance ?'' with #YSRCPDisrespectsMahatma.

However, the YSRCP immediately posted the same photo with Mahatma Gandhi statue pedestal in white colour while pointing out "TDP photoshop centre'' with #TDPJSPFakePropaganda wherein the tweet says, "The inconsistency in images and writings shows how low @PavanKalyan and @ncbn are willing to go to conspire against the government.''

