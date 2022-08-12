NewsIndia
CHANDRASHEKHAR BAWANKULE

Chandrashekhar Bawankule is new Maharashtra BJP chief... THIS leader will head Mumbai unit

New Maharashtra BJP President: Bawankule and Shelar, both sitting legislators, replace Chandrakant Patil and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who have been appointed as ministers in the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, earlier this week.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:54 PM IST|Source: IANS

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed former ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashish Shelar as the chief of the party`s Maharashtra and Mumbai units, respectively, according to an announcement.

As per a statement by BJP President JP Nadda, both appointments are made with immediate effect, and come ahead of the imminent elections to various civic bodies in the state.

