ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Chelakkara Assembly Bypoll Result 2024: LDF's Pradeep Leads By Over 5,000 Votes

The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:17 AM IST|Source: PTI
Chelakkara Assembly Bypoll Result 2024: LDF's Pradeep Leads By Over 5,000 Votes (Image: PTI)

Thrissur (Kerala): Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep was in the lead by over 5,000 votes after two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.

As per the figures released by the EC, Pradeep was leading by 5,834 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas after the counting of votes in the third round.

While Pradeep got 17,509 votes in the second round, Haridas secured 11,675 votes and BJP's K Balakrishnan received 6,758 votes, according to EC figures.

A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.

The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Chelakkara assembly seat was held on November 13.

