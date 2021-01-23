हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold smuggling

Chennai Air customs arrests 9; seizes 8.45 kg gold worth Rs 4.30 crores

Chennai Air customs arrests 9; seizes 8.45 kg gold worth Rs 4.30 crores

Chennai: Based on information seventeen passengers including four ladies who had arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight FZ8515 and Emirates flight EK 542 were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying of gold on Friday (January 23). On their personal search, 48 bundles of gold paste weighing 9.03 kg were recovered from the rectum. On extraction 7.72 kgs of gold worth Rs. 3.93 crores were recovered. 

On further search 12 gold cut bits weighing 386 grams and 1 gold chain weighing 74 grams were also recovered from their pant pockets and handbags. Total 8.18 kgs of gold worth Rs. 4.16 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Nine arrested including one lady.

In another case, today one Kalandar Ilyas, 28, of Ramanathapuram who arrived from Sharjah by Indigo flight 6E 8245 was intercepted at the exit. On personal search, three bundles of gold paste weighing 310 grams were recovered from the rectum. On extraction 271 grams of gold worth Rs. 14 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Total 8.45 kg gold worth Rs.4.30 crores seized by Chennai Air Customs in 18 cases. Nine arrested including one lady.

Further investigation is under progress.

