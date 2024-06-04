Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754810
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH

LIVE | Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Chhattisgarh voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE | Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Chhattisgarh on 7 May 2024. The state has 11 seats which are being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Chhattisgarh on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. 

Check Out The Full List Of Candidates Below 

"

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Kawasi Lakhma Bastar Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
2 Mahesh Kashyap Bastar Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
3 Devender Singh Yadav Bilaspur Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
4 Tokhan Sahu Bilaspur Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
5 Rajendra Sahu Durg Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
6 Vijay Baghel Durg Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
7 Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
8 Smt. Kamlesh Jangde Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
9 Biresh Thakur Kanker Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
10 Bhojraj Nag Kanker Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
11 SuSaroj Pandey Korba Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
12 Ms. Jyotsana Mahant Korba Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
13 Tamradhwaj Sahu Mahasamund Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
14 Smt. Roop Kumari Choudhary Mahasamund Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
15 Dr Meneka Devi Singh Raigarh Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
16 Radheshyam Rathia Raigarh Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
17 Brijmohan Agrawal Raipur Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
18 Vikas Upadhyay Raipur Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
19 Bhupesh Baghel Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
20 Santosh Pandey Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD
21 Ms. Shashi Singh Sarguja Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD
22 Chintamani Maharaj Sarguja Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD

Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Chhattisgarh along with other states. The key parties contesting the elections from Chhattisgarh include BJP and INC.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts