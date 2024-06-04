LIVE | Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Chhattisgarh on 7 May 2024. The state has 11 seats which are being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Chhattisgarh on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am.

Check Out The Full List Of Candidates Below

"

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Kawasi Lakhma Bastar Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 2 Mahesh Kashyap Bastar Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 3 Devender Singh Yadav Bilaspur Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 4 Tokhan Sahu Bilaspur Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 5 Rajendra Sahu Durg Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 6 Vijay Baghel Durg Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 7 Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 8 Smt. Kamlesh Jangde Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 9 Biresh Thakur Kanker Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 10 Bhojraj Nag Kanker Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 11 SuSaroj Pandey Korba Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 12 Ms. Jyotsana Mahant Korba Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 13 Tamradhwaj Sahu Mahasamund Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 14 Smt. Roop Kumari Choudhary Mahasamund Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 15 Dr Meneka Devi Singh Raigarh Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 16 Radheshyam Rathia Raigarh Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 17 Brijmohan Agrawal Raipur Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 18 Vikas Upadhyay Raipur Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 19 Bhupesh Baghel Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 20 Santosh Pandey Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD 21 Ms. Shashi Singh Sarguja Chhattisgarh INC TBD TBD 22 Chintamani Maharaj Sarguja Chhattisgarh BJP TBD TBD

Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Chhattisgarh along with other states. The key parties contesting the elections from Chhattisgarh include BJP and INC.