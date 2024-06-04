LIVE | Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Chhattisgarh voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Chhattisgarh on 7 May 2024. The state has 11 seats which are being contested. The ECI will be releasing the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Chhattisgarh on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am.
Check Out The Full List Of Candidates Below
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Kawasi Lakhma
|Bastar Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Mahesh Kashyap
|Bastar Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Devender Singh Yadav
|Bilaspur Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Tokhan Sahu
|Bilaspur Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Rajendra Sahu
|Durg Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Vijay Baghel
|Durg Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
|Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Smt. Kamlesh Jangde
|Janjgir-champa Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Biresh Thakur
|Kanker Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Bhojraj Nag
|Kanker Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|SuSaroj Pandey
|Korba Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
|Korba Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|Mahasamund Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Smt. Roop Kumari Choudhary
|Mahasamund Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Dr Meneka Devi Singh
|Raigarh Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Radheshyam Rathia
|Raigarh Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Brijmohan Agrawal
|Raipur Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Vikas Upadhyay
|Raipur Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|Bhupesh Baghel
|Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|Santosh Pandey
|Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|21
|Ms. Shashi Singh
|Sarguja Chhattisgarh
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|22
|Chintamani Maharaj
|Sarguja Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Chhattisgarh along with other states. The key parties contesting the elections from Chhattisgarh include BJP and INC.
