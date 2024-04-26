Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are going to vote for its 7 and 8 constituencies in phase 3 on May 7. The third phase of Lok Sabha Polls is going to take place on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

The voting for these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

7 constituencies of Chaatishgarh are going to polls in phase 3 on May 7. while the state already voted for 1 seat in Phase 1 and 3 seats in Phase 2.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Surguja: Chintamani Maharaj (BJP-NDA) vs Shashi Singh (INC-INDIA)

Raigarh: Radheshyam Rathia (BJP-NDA) vs Menka Devi Singh (INC-INDIA)

Janjgir-Champa: Kamlesh Jangde (BJP-NDA) vs Shiv Kumar Dahariya (INC-INDIA)

Korba: Sushri Saroj Pandey (BJP-NDA) vs Jyotsana Mahant (INC-INDIA)

Bilaspur: Tokhan Sahu (BJP-NDA) vs Devender Singh Yadav (INC-INDIA)

Durg: Vijay Baghel (BJP-NDA) vs Rajendra Sahu (INC-INDIA)

Raipur: Brijmohan Agarwal (BJP-NDA) vs Vikas Upadhyay (INC-INDIA)

8 Lok Sabha Seats of Madhya Pradesh are going to polls in phase 3 on May 7. while the state already voted for 6 seats in Phase 1 and 7 seats in Phase 2.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Morena: Shivmangal Singh Tomar (BJP-NDA) vs Satyapal Singh Sikarwarof (INC-INDIA)

Bhind: Sandhya Rai (BJP-NDA) vs Phool Singh Baraiya (INC-INDIA)

Gwalior: Bharat Singh Kushwaha (BJP-NDA) vs Praveen Pathak (INC-INDIA)

Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP-NDA) vs Rao Yadvendra Singh (INC-INDIA)

Sagar: Lata Wankhede (BJP-NDA) vs Gudu Raja Bundela (INC-INDIA)

Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP-NDA) vs Pratap Bhanu Sharma (INC-INDIA)

Bhopal: Alok Sharma (BJP-NDA) vs Arun Shrivastav (INC-NDA)

Rajgar: Rodmal Nagar (BJP_NDA) vs Digvijaya Singh (INC-NDA)