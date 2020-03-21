Children of jailed mothers in UP's Saharanpur will now go to school; jail administration to make arrangements

In a good step to ensure better future of younger generation, DIG of Saharanpur Luv Kumar has taken the initiative to send the children to school who stay in jail with their mother. The jail administration will take the responsibility of implementation of this program and will make all necessary arrangements to avail this facility to children.Not only this but the jail administration will also pay the school fees of these children.

Luv Kumar gave this information when he went to inspect Saharanpur jail on Friday (March 21, 2020) to check situation during coronavirus outbreak. Kumar said, ''These children's have no fault, they are just staying in jail with their mother, therefore their future cannot be pushed into dark.''

The same program will also be introduced in all the jails of Agra and Meerut range said Luv Kumar.

Meanwhile, prisons across India are being checked to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Prison officials of Saharanpur jail informed that the authority is taking proper care and no such COVID-19 symptoms have been found yet. The prisoners are also wearing mask to and following preventive measures.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said that the health of the prisoners is being taken care of and the DIG is taking note of everything to ensure zero negligence during the health emergency situation.