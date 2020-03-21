हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jailed mother

Children of jailed mothers in UP's Saharanpur will now go to school; jail administration to make arrangements

The same program will also be introduced in all the jails of Agra and Meerut range said DIG of Saharanpur Luv Kumar.

Children of jailed mothers in UP&#039;s Saharanpur will now go to school; jail administration to make arrangements
Representational Image

In a good step to ensure better future of younger generation, DIG of Saharanpur Luv Kumar has taken the initiative to send the children to school who stay in jail with their mother. The jail administration will take the responsibility of implementation of this program and will make all necessary arrangements to avail this facility to children.Not only this but the jail administration will also pay the school fees of these children.

Luv Kumar gave this information when he went to inspect Saharanpur jail on Friday (March 21, 2020) to check situation during coronavirus outbreak. Kumar said, ''These children's have no fault, they are just staying in jail with their mother, therefore their future cannot be pushed into dark.''

The same program will also be introduced in all the jails of Agra and Meerut range said Luv Kumar. 

Meanwhile, prisons across India are being checked to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Prison officials of Saharanpur jail informed that the authority is taking proper care and no such COVID-19 symptoms have been found yet. The prisoners are also wearing mask to and following preventive measures.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said that the health of the prisoners is being taken care of and the DIG is taking note of everything to ensure zero negligence during the health emergency situation.

Tags:
Jailed motherSaharanpurDIG Luv Kumar
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: BS Yediyurappa asks citizens to make Janata Curfew a success

Must Watch

PT9M21S

Another Coronavirus positive person found in Noida Society, whole society sealed till 23 March