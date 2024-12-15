Chilly Winds Grip Punjab, Haryana: These Districts Remains Coldest With 1 Degree Celsius

Cold winds sweeping across the country have brought a sharp drop in temperatures, Punjab and Haryana continued to grip Cold weather on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department,

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also faced chilly nights, with minimum temperatures of 2°C and 4.6°C, Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. While Rohtak logged 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department informed that Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather Update For December 16

The weather department predicted that cold waves continue over the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha on Monday, December 16. The IMD raised an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Assam are likely to experience severe fog during day and night.

(With PTI inputs)