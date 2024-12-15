Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832077https://zeenews.india.com/india/chilly-winds-grip-punjab-haryana-these-districts-remains-coldest-with-1-degree-celsius-2832077.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Chilly Winds Grip Punjab, Haryana: These Districts Remains Coldest With 1 Degree Celsius

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Assam are likely to experience severe fog during day and night.

|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chilly Winds Grip Punjab, Haryana: These Districts Remains Coldest With 1 Degree Celsius Image: ANI

Cold winds sweeping across the country have brought a sharp drop in temperatures, Punjab and Haryana continued to grip Cold weather on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department,

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also faced chilly nights, with minimum temperatures of 2°C and 4.6°C, Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded  1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. While Rohtak logged 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department informed that Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather Update For December 16

The weather department predicted that cold waves continue over the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha on Monday, December 16. The IMD raised an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh. 

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Assam are likely to experience severe fog during day and night.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK