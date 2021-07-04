'Chor ki dadhi…’: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over Rafale deal

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (July 4, 2021), a day after the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, took it to his official social media handle to take a hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The Congress leader shared an image on his Instagram account with the caption: 'Chor ki dadhi' (thief's beard).

The opposition has been raising questions in the Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets worth 7.8 billion Euros, which was signed in 2016 between the Indian government and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

Rahul Gandhi also put out an online survey asking 'why the Modi government is not ready for the JCB probe'.

Among the choices given by the Congress leader to the question were: guilt conscience, saving friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all the above.

"Why is the Modi government not ready for a JPC probe? -- guilt conscience, saving the friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all of these are right," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, while putting out the survey.

JPC जाँच के लिए मोदी सरकार तैयार क्यों नहीं है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 4, 2021

The social media posts come amid the opposition’s allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal for a long now and had made this a major poll plank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which the Congress lost badly.

A French judge has been appointed to lead a "highly sensitive" judicial probe into suspected "corruption" and "favouritism" in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal with India, a PTI report said.

The Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of the fighter jets, and said such an investigation is the only way forward to find the truth.

The main opposition party had further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order the investigation and come clean on the deal.

(With PTI inputs)

