हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

‘Just deliver vaccine to everyone, then you can tell your Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video with a graph titled 'truth about vaccination rate' on Twitter minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

‘Just deliver vaccine to everyone, then you can tell your Mann Ki Baat&#039;: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat address on Sunday (June 27, 2021). The former Congress chief took it to his Twitter account to share a video that showed a graph titled 'truth about vaccination rate'. The tweet comes minutes before Prime Minister started his monthly radio address to the nation. 

The former Congress chief posted this video with the caption: "Just deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to every citizen of the country then tell your 'Mann Ki Baat'."

Take a look at the tweet here: 

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi in his 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat said that the country has achieved an extraordinary milestone on June 21, when the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination started. 

“The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat,” said PM Modi.

In his monthly address, PM Modi also urged everyone to overcome the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

"Darr hai toh nikaal dijiye (remove any fear you have)," the Prime Minister told some people from Dulariya village, Betul district in Madhya Pradesh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra Modi'Mann Ki Baat'COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusTwitter post
Next
Story

Need to establish status quo ante on Central Tibetan Administration: India's Tibet Policy

Must Watch

PT13M35S

COVID-19: Will the third wave come because of Delta Plus?