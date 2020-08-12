CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 to be declared on August 12, check scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce results of the CHSE class 12 Science exam at 12:30 PM on Wednesday (August 12). Once declared, the results will be available on orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Few days ago, Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.

The CHSE has said that the results for Arts and Commerce will be announced by August 15.