CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister will declare the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2022: Here’s how you can check your scorecard

- Visit the Odisha Board official website.

- Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

- Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

- The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

- Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students are reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link. Once released, updates would be added here; keep a check.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.