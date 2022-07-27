NewsIndia
ODISHA

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha class 12th results to be out TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in- check time and more here

CHSE Odisha Result class 12th to be declared today, scroll down for time and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022
  • Over 3 lakh students appeared for the exam
  • The exams were held from April 28 to May 31, 2022

Trending Photos

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha class 12th results to be out TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in- check time and more here

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister will declare the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Check Latest and Live updates on CHSE Odisha Class 12th Results 2022

Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2022: Here’s how you can check your scorecard

- Visit the Odisha Board official website.

- Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

- Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.

- The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

- Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students are reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link. Once released, updates would be added here; keep a check.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

OdishaOdisha Class 12 Result 2022Chse result 2022CHSE Odisha Result 2022chse odisha result date 2022chse odisha 12th result 2022odisha 12th resultodisha hs result 2022odisha 12th result dateorissaresults nic inchseodisha nic inOdisha Class 12th Result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?