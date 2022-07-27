NewsIndia
ODISHA

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE UPDATES: Odisha class 12th results TODAY at 4 PM on chseodisha.nic.in- Check important details here

CHSE Odisha class 12th results to be announced today at 4 PM, scroll down for the live and latest updates on the result. 

Jul 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE UPDATES: Odisha class 12th results TODAY at 4 PM on chseodisha.nic.in- Check important details here
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister will declare the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students are reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link. Once released, updates would be added here; keep a check.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

27 July 2022
07:23 AM

Odisha CHSE class 12th results: Time

Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 will be released today, 27 July by 4 pm. Odisha 12th arts result is expected to release by next week. 

07:20 AM

Odisha CHSE class 12th Result 2022: Date

Odisha CHSE Result 2022 for science and commerce stream students will release today, July 27. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Date, time and said the result of arts stream are expected next week.

