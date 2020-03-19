हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal orders closure of restaurants in Delhi; not more than 20 people allowed to gather

The Delhi CM said, "Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state." 

CM Kejriwal orders closure of restaurants in Delhi; not more than 20 people allowed to gather
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (March 19) announced shutting of all restaurants with immediate effect, but exempted takeaways and home delivery. He said, "All restaurants are closing from today. Takeaway and home delivery will be allowed keeping in view the fact that many people depend on outside food," while addressing a press conference. 

The Delhi CM said, "Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state." 

According to Kejriwal, stamping will be done on those who have been quarantined after cases were found that people are not following the orders, adding "There is no need to panic, but we need to take preventive steps." 

"We have 768 beds for quarantine purposes, of which 57 are occupied," said Kejriwal. 

Kejriwal also said that people coming from abroad and have been asked to be in quarantine are being stamped at the airport, adding "As there are instances of such people fleeing home, we have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India." 

He further said that if such persons don`t keep themselves in quarantine, then the government will be forced to arrest them and lodge FIR against them.

Notably, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, while 4 persons have died from the deadly disease. 

Tags:
Delhi CM KejriwalCOVID-19coronavirus death in india
Next
Story

Indian Army to get Israeli Negev 7.62X51mm LMGs as Defence Ministry signs Rs 880 crore deal with IWI

Must Watch

PT29M1S

PM Modi's Speech Highlights: Next 15 days are crucial for India, Janta Curfew is needed