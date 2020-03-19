CM Kejriwal orders closure of restaurants in Delhi; not more than 20 people allowed to gather

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (March 19) announced shutting of all restaurants with immediate effect, but exempted takeaways and home delivery. He said, "All restaurants are closing from today. Takeaway and home delivery will be allowed keeping in view the fact that many people depend on outside food," while addressing a press conference.

The Delhi CM said, "Not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state."

According to Kejriwal, stamping will be done on those who have been quarantined after cases were found that people are not following the orders, adding "There is no need to panic, but we need to take preventive steps."

"We have 768 beds for quarantine purposes, of which 57 are occupied," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that people coming from abroad and have been asked to be in quarantine are being stamped at the airport, adding "As there are instances of such people fleeing home, we have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India."

He further said that if such persons don`t keep themselves in quarantine, then the government will be forced to arrest them and lodge FIR against them.

Notably, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, while 4 persons have died from the deadly disease.