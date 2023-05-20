CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bets On PM Modi To Win Madhya Pradesh Poll

Bhopal: Putting to rest the speculations about the "face" of ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the longest serving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the party will be fully reliant on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming polls.





While addressing the state working committee meeting, which was attended by more than 1,000 BJP workers from across the state on Friday, Chief Minister Chouhan said the party has Prime Minister Modi to win the elections.He made the statement while boosting the confidence of BJP workers ahead of the polls due in November-December. "I am confident that the BJP will be back in power in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said, adding that, "Unke (Congress) ke pass kya hai? (for winning elections). Hamare Pas to Narendra Modi Hai (What do they have? We have Narendra Narendra Modi).Meanwhile, Chouhan also hit at Congress saying the leaders of the grand-old party are worried about his newly introduced flagship `Ladli Behna Yojana`, which is why they have promised to bring `Nari Samman Yojana`. He called the Congress leaders "Kalnemi" who come in different guises and try to cheat the public.Responding to this, Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra took a dig at BJP saying the ruling side does not have faith in their leader. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the longest serving CM of Madhya Pradesh, but the party leaders and workers have no faith in him. The state BJP is going through a major leadership crisis. We were certain that the saffron party would not make Chouhan its "face" for the Assembly elections. The Congress has a strong leadership to take on PM Modi," Mishra told IANS on Saturday.Meanwhile, the Congress has made it clear that state president Kamal Nath will be Chief Ministerial candidate in the state and the party will contest the polls under his leadership.