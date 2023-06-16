CM Yogi Says BJP Making UP A 'Ram Rajya', Slams Previous Govts For Keeping Ram 'Under A Tent'

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that next year Lord Ram will sit in his own temple in Ayodhya instead of being “kept under a tent” by previous governments and that the state’s development schemes will make it a ‘Ram Rajya’. Adityanath launched and laid foundation stones for 217 development projects worth Rs 414 in Sonbhadra, and said Lord Ram was honoured by the people of the region when he visited it. He mentioned the temporary arrangements for the Ram idol in Ayodhya while the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was in courts.

“Lord Ram was kept under a tent by those who ruled for decades, but Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple in 2024. All the ongoing schemes in Uttar Pradesh are the foundation stone for a Ram Rajya,” he said. The CM had said at an Ayodhya rally a day earlier that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the consecration in January of the new Ram Lalla idol at the temple being built.

At the Sonbhadra event, Adityanath claimed that the previous governments in the state exploited tribal people. But after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in UP six years back, the tribals and the poor are getting the benefit of government schemes without any discrimination, he said. He said efforts are on to make Sonbhadra, which has abundant natural resources and is the land of ancient sages, a big hub of eco-tourism.

With the support of the Centre, the foundation stone of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being laid here to give farmers technical information and help double their income, he said. He said six years ago nobody would have imagined that a medical college would be built in Sonbhadra. "Now the youth of this place will not have to go anywhere for studying medicine," he said, adding that admissions open next year.

He said every home in the region will soon have access to drinking water, thanks to the "Har Ghar Nal Yojana". The CM said the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or religion.

"People of poor and tribal communities have always been exploited by those who do politics of family and caste. For us, the 25 crore people of UP are family. All ongoing development projects here are the result of the hard work and efforts of our people's representatives," Adityanath said.

He urged people to send their children to school, saying educated children will not only take care of their families in the future but also contribute to the development of the state and the country.