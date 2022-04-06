CNG price in Delhi hiked again, now by Rs 2.5 per kg; check new rates here

New Delhi: After petrol and diesel, the CNG price in Delhi has been hiked again on Wednesday (April 6, 2022), taking the total increase since April 1 to about Rs 6.6 per kilogram.

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has now been increased to Rs 66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG in Delhi.

For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.

The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

CNG prices in other cities

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs 73.86 per kg

Rewari – Rs 77.07 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal – Rs 75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs 78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.76.89 per kg

Petrol, diesel prices increased by 80 paise

Petrol and diesel prices have also been hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.67.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each.

This, notably, is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

