New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday alleged that the opposition leaders are being targeted by election officials. The allegations surfaced after the Congress party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge’s helicopter was searched during the leader’s Bihar visit. The grand old party claimed that the BJP-led NDA leaders are roaming ‘freely’.

Kharge on Saturday addressed two rallies in Bihar, one is Samastipur while the other in Muzaffarpur.

Chief spokesperson of the Congress' Bihar unit, Rajesh Rathorre took to social media ‘X’ to highlight that firstly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s chopper was checked and now Kharge's has been checked in Bihar's Samastipur.

He also shared a video showcasing a helicopter with police surrounding it. Rathorre added that the chief electoral officer of Bihar is herself monitoring the checking of Kharge's helicopter.

"The Election Commission (EC) should clarify whether such checking of choppers of Congress leaders is routine and whether similar checks were also conducted on top leaders of the NDA," Rathorre said in his video message. He further claimed that the leader's meals and medication had been destroyed by the officials during the search .

"The EC should make all such records public, otherwise it will be construed that it is only targeting opposition leaders to stop them, and is letting NDA leaders go freely," he said.

The EC should release the videos of every leader who has been checked, according to the Congress spokeswoman.