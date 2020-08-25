हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anand Sharma

Congress' Anand Sharma clarifies intention behind signing letter, says 'move taken with best interests of party'

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Anand Shrama, one of the 23 signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi a fortnight ago seeking an organisational overhaul and a change in the leadership on on Tuesday (August 24) clarified that their intention was to convey 'shared concerns' over the present environment in the county. The Congress leader added that the move was taken with the best interest of the party in their hearts.

In the Congress Working Committee meeting, which was called amid reports of division in the party, members of the 'group of 23' were dissed by many for voicing their concerns, several signatories asserted that they were "not dissenters" but "proponents of revival" of the party.

Responding to a tweet by Congress MP Vivek Tankha, in which he had said the letter was not a challenge to leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party, Sharma said, "Well said. The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the constitution."

Having a 'full time, active and visible' leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution were some of the key suggestions made by the 23 senior Congress leaders, in the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi, to revive the organisation. 

