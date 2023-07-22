'Congress Cannot Tolerate Truth,' BJP MP On Removal Of Rajasthan Minister From State Cabinet

Jaipur: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for removing Rajendra Singh Gudha from the state cabinet, saying that the "Congress cannot tolerate truth". "He was removed from the state cabinet because Congress cannot tolerate truth, this truth was muffled by the state government for a long time," Rajyavardhan Rathore told ANI. Rathore said that Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha spoke the truth when he said that the state government needs to look into the crimes happening in its own state.

"A Rajasthan Minister spoke truth inside the Assembly House, he said that the state government must look into the crimes happening in its own state instead of criticising incidents of other states. For the last three years, Rajasthan is number one for crimes against women. This is the truth," he said.

Slamming the Ashok Gehlot government, Rathore said, "Minister Gudha is right in saying that in Manipur a video surfaced, whereas here, sisters and daughters get raped every day. Is Ashok Gehlot waiting for any video to surface?"

Speaking on former Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha's tenure in the Congress he said, "The Congress has used this Minister at every moment of opportunity. Whenever he spoke in favour of the Congress, he has got himself promoted. Today when he spoke the truth he was removed."

In another attack on the Rajasthan government, Rathore questioned the Congress party on whether issues of women's safety is not as important as protecting the party line.

"The Congress state president said that he has spoken going against the party line. Is speaking for the safety of women against the party line? It is now proven that for the Congress, party comes first, not the country," he said.

The Rajasthan government on Friday sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha. According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister. The Governor accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

“Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the Minister of State Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the Council of Ministers, in the evening of July 21. The Governor has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect,” stated the Governor House. In the official statement, no reason for Gudha’s termination was mentioned in the order.

Earlier, speaking at the state Assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said that the government should look at the atrocities on women which have increased in the state instead of looking at the situation in Manipur. In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."