close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress chooses Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur bypoll

The Congress on Sunday nominated Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The voting will take place on September 23.

Congress chooses Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur bypoll

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday nominated Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The voting will take place on September 23.
Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Shri Hardeepak Nishad as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 228 - Hamirpur Constituency."

The by-election was necessitated following the conviction of Ashok Chandel, former BJP MLA from the constituency, in a murder case and his subsequent disqualification from the Assembly. 

Live TV

Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Allahabad High Court in a 22-year-old shootout case in which five members of a family were killed in Hamirpur.

 

Tags:
CongressHamirpurUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Imran Khan's effigy burnt, protests erupt in Punjab over Sikh girl's abduction and forceful conversion case

Must Watch

PT13M3S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 1st September, 2019