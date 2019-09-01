Congress chooses Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur bypoll

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday nominated Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The voting will take place on September 23.

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Shri Hardeepak Nishad as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 228 - Hamirpur Constituency."

The by-election was necessitated following the conviction of Ashok Chandel, former BJP MLA from the constituency, in a murder case and his subsequent disqualification from the Assembly.

Live TV

Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Allahabad High Court in a 22-year-old shootout case in which five members of a family were killed in Hamirpur.