Congress Distances Itself From Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'

JAIPUR: Amid Gehlot-Pilot tussle, Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said that the grand old party has nothing to do with Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra which culminated on May 15. "It's his Yatra. Congress has nothing to do with it. Discussions on the state level should be done, in front of the CM and other senior leaders. But conducting the Yatra before the Karnataka elections is not good to do," Randhawa said. He said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics."We will talk with Sachin Pilot".

Pilot recently ended his yatra and gave a 15-day ultimatum to the CM Ashok Gehlot to take action against corruption cases in the state. The Congress leader has also threatened to take to the streets and hold protests across the state if the CM does not take action till May 31.

Sachin Pilot has put forward three demands - action against corruption charges on the previous BJP government, disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the paper leaks - and demanded action by the end of this month.

The Rajasthan unit of Congress is continuing to give a headache to the party's high command as the simmering tensions between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have come out in the open just ahead of Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.