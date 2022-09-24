Congress has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (Septmeber 23, 2022) attacked Congress and said that the party has scams at every step and it has no moral right to talk about corruption. The Karnataka CM made the statment while talking to reporters at the conclusion of a ten-day joint session of the State Legislature in Bengaluru.

"BJP had released a book on the Corruption of the Congress Party and being corrupt they are doing an abhiyan on corruption,” he said.

Karnataka CM said that the ultimate truth will always triumph and the attitude of talking without any evidence will not last long.

“A detailed reply has been given on the corruption charges levelled by the Contractors` Association. Congress think that saying one thing repeatedly will become truth but that time has gone. People know what`s true. That Association wrote a letter one year ago. A piece of evidence must be given along with a small complaint," Bommai said.

Karnataka CM also took names of the leaders, including former speaker of the State Legislative Assembly KR Ramesh Kumar, who have said that there were many scams and those leaders themselves have spoken about it.

"Two office-bearers had spoken about corruption in the party office and the same had been shown in news channels. But the Congress leaders haven`t replied failed. Ramesh Kumar had openly said they were at the mercy of the Congress through which they have made assets which were sufficient for the next three generations. The Congress leaders are talking about it and this has been discussed within their party. But they say BJP is not ready for a debate. We are ready for a debate," he said.

Bommai said they must bring out whatever information and evidences that they have during the debate and not hit and run.

"Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah must say who had given 40 per cent commission. We were ready to listen and for this reason, we sat in the House for the whole day. Seeing their behaviour today, gave a feeling that the Opposition parties should have taken up this subject much earlier but they took it in the end. It could have been taken up last week only. The Opposition leader has the power to raise any topic any day but there is no unanimity among them. They knew well that there was no stuff in it and no definite allegations," the Chief Minister said.

Additionally Bommai said the Contractors` Association was a Congress-sponsored Association and hence, they knew well that there was no stuff in it.

“The government is open in this regard and ready to hold an inquiry if the complaint is filed. Kempanna has been President of the Contractors` Association but there are doubts about this association. On one hand, we have Contractors` Association President Kempanna who listens to his political bosses and has not given a slip of evidence. On the other hand, they have Justice Kempanna who headed a judicial commission when the Congress Party was in power," he said.

"Justice Kempanna has already given the report which needs to be discussed. We have great respect for him. But Contractors` Association President Kempanna had failed to give any evidence. The people will understand the difference between the two in the coming days. Minister N Muniratna has already filed a case and has asked him to provide documents within ten days. Despite notice served on him, no evidence has been given to support his allegations. A defamation suit has been filed. Let Kempanna hand over all documents to the court and then the government will decide the next course of action" Bommai added.

Bommai went on to add that Contractor Kempanna had given a letter suggesting several reforms and order has been issued in this regard.

"The government will order a probe if they give documents pertaining to a particular case. Since the head of Lokayukta belongs to the judiciary, all relevant documents may be submitted there so that inquiry will commence from Saturday," said Bommai.

(With agency inputs)