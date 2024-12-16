Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832531https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-in-serious-trouble-bjp-to-rahul-gandhi-after-opposition-in-mess-over-evm-issue-2832531.html
NewsIndia
EVM

‘Congress In Serious Trouble': BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Opposition In Mess Over EVM Issue

Friction in INDIA bloc over EVM controversy; Abhishek Banerjee dismisses allegations, while BJP’s Amit Malviya criticises Congress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Congress In Serious Trouble': BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Opposition In Mess Over EVM Issue Image: ANI

Friction erupted within the INDIA bloc over the controversy surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On Monday, Trinamool Congress MP and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee disagreed with Congress on the issue.

Banerjee schooled Congress, dismissing their allegations as "just random statements" and demanded that people making such allegations should demonstrate how the EVMs can be "hacked"

"The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation," he said, ANI reported.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Omar Abdullah's statement on EVM, BJP Leader Amit Malviya took a jibe at INDIA ally Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi is in serious trouble.

"After Omar Abdullah, if even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, who brazenly steals election in Diamond Harbour, using police and state machinery, claims that EVMs can’t be manipulated, then the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are in serious trouble. Their isolation is complete," Malviya said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed the Congress party's vehement objections to EVMs.

"When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Abdullah said, PTI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK