‘Congress In Serious Trouble': BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Opposition In Mess Over EVM Issue

Friction erupted within the INDIA bloc over the controversy surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On Monday, Trinamool Congress MP and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee disagreed with Congress on the issue.

Banerjee schooled Congress, dismissing their allegations as "just random statements" and demanded that people making such allegations should demonstrate how the EVMs can be "hacked"

"The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation," he said, ANI reported.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Omar Abdullah's statement on EVM, BJP Leader Amit Malviya took a jibe at INDIA ally Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi is in serious trouble.

"After Omar Abdullah, if even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, who brazenly steals election in Diamond Harbour, using police and state machinery, claims that EVMs can’t be manipulated, then the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are in serious trouble. Their isolation is complete," Malviya said.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2024

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed the Congress party's vehement objections to EVMs.

"When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Abdullah said, PTI reported.