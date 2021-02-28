Congress is disintegrating across the country due to dynasticism: Amit Shah in Puducherry

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 28) slammed the Congress for dynasticism, saying it was the reason for the party’s disintegrating across the country.

“With so many big leaders joining BJP, the Congress party is disintegrating not only in Puducherry but across the country due to dynasticism,” said Shah, addressing a public rally in the Karaikal district of Puducherry ahead of the upcoming elections.

Shah asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in the union territory in the upcoming polls.

“Based on my political experience, I say that the NDA government is going to be formed under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the next elections,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Calling Puducherry a holy land, Shah said that Mahakavi Subramania Bharati has resided here for a long time. He added that when Sri Aurobindo started his spiritual journey he preferred Puducherry to begin his future life from this place.

Shah accused the recently fallen Congress-led government of not extending the benefits of the policies of the central government.

“After Modi became Prime Minister, we were striving that Puducherry should become a model state in the entire country. The Prime Minister took steps for the all-round development of the state by sending 115 schemes here. But the government here did not allow these schemes to hit the ground,” he said.

Elections for 30 assembly seats in the union territory will be conducted on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Earlier this month, V Naraynawamy-led Congress government in Puducherry fell before completing its five-year term and the Chief Minister had to resign ahead of a floor test.

