Puducherry Assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, results to be announced on May 2

New Delhi: The polling date for 30-seat assembly in Puducherry will be held on April 6, Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday in a press conference in New Delhi.

Of the 30 seats that will go to polls, 5 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). The counting of votes will be held on May 2, the commission said.

The V Naraynawamy-led Congress government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term, the Chief Minister had to resign on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

In the 2019 general elections, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of Congress won the single-seat from the Union Territory..

The Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 2 said the Election Commission (EC).

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.