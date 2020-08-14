हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Congress leader and former Ghaziabad MP Surendra Prakash Goyal dies aged 74

Former Ghaziabad MP and Congress leader Surendra Prakash Goyal aged 74, died on Friday (August 14, 2020). He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two kids, a son and a daughter.

Congress leader and former Ghaziabad MP Surendra Prakash Goyal dies aged 74

New Delhi: Former Ghaziabad MP and Congress leader Surendra Prakash Goyal aged 74, died on Friday (August 14, 2020). He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two kids, a son and a daughter.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways and sitting MP of Ghaziabad city General (Retired) VK Singh condoled the demise of Goyal. According to Singh, Goyal was COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "Received sad news that Shri Surendra Prakash Goyal, who had represented Ghaziabad as an MP, has passed away. He was battling Corona infection. May his soul rest in peace."

In 2004, Goyal was elected as an MP from Ghaziabad. He is credited for having done many development work for the city. In the 2009 polls, he had lost to BJP leader Rajnath Singh.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaSP goyal deadGhaziabad MP
Next
Story

Death toll in Bihar flood mounts to 25, around 78 lakh people affected
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M56S

Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Assembly session to begin today