Congress leader and former Ghaziabad MP Surendra Prakash Goyal dies aged 74

New Delhi: Former Ghaziabad MP and Congress leader Surendra Prakash Goyal aged 74, died on Friday (August 14, 2020). He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two kids, a son and a daughter.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways and sitting MP of Ghaziabad city General (Retired) VK Singh condoled the demise of Goyal. According to Singh, Goyal was COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "Received sad news that Shri Surendra Prakash Goyal, who had represented Ghaziabad as an MP, has passed away. He was battling Corona infection. May his soul rest in peace."

एक दुःखद समाचार मिला है कि ग़ाज़ियाबाद से सांसद रह चुके श्री सुरेंद्र प्रकाश गोयल जी का निधन हो गया है। वे कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझ रहे थे। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/3FEFsEqzeg — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 14, 2020

In 2004, Goyal was elected as an MP from Ghaziabad. He is credited for having done many development work for the city. In the 2009 polls, he had lost to BJP leader Rajnath Singh.