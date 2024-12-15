'Congress Party Has Neither Shame Nor Responsibility Or Liability': Dharmendra Pradhan

Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress party, stating they have "no shame, responsibility, or liability."

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Pradhan said that the people of India have repeatedly exposed the Congress party's actions.

"Yesterday the Honourable Prime Minister placed some historical truths before the House. The Congress party has neither shame nor responsibility and no liability. Yesterday also they adopted the same attitude during the speech of the Prime Minister, they still have to practice listening to the truth. The people of the country have shown the mirror to the Congress party again and again," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad".

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties.

"If we follow our fundamental duties, no one can stop us from making Viksit," the Prime Minister said.

Slamming Congress for the emergency, he said the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was curtailed.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday.