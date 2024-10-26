Congress Releases List Of 23 Candidates For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress released the second list of 23 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

According to the list, the grand old party has nominated Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.