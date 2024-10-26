Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812151https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-releases-list-of-23-candidates-for-maharashtra-assembly-elections-2812151.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress Releases List Of 23 Candidates For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress released the second list of 23 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Releases List Of 23 Candidates For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress released the second list of 23 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

According to the list, the grand old party has nominated Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK