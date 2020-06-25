Congress still has Emergency mindset, leaders getting frustrated in party, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 25) launched a direct attack on the 45th anniversary of the Emergency that was declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, saying that the Congress still has a mindset similar to the Emergency days.

Referring to the recent sacking of senior Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha and some other incidents, Shah said, "During the recent CWC meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues. But, they were shouted down. A party spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked. The sad truth is, leaders are feeling suffocated in Congress.”

It may be recalled that Sanjay Jha was removed as Congress spokesperson few days ago after he wrote a critical article in a newspaper, saying that “there was no sense of urgency” in the party.

The Union Home Minister also posed a series of questions to the Congress and said, “As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening.”

Reminding the Congress about the Emergency, Shah said that the greed of one family to remain in power led to the imposition of Emergency in 1975. “On this day, 45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden,” he tweeted.

“Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too,” Shah said in another tweet.

After the imposition of Emergency, the freedom of the press was taken away and many senior journalists were sent to jail. Several leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Morarji Desai were arrested for opposing Emergency. During this period, 11 lakh people were arrested and sent to jails across the country.