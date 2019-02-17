हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIMC

Connection 2019: IIMC holds alumni meet in Delhi

Every year, the alumni association of this prestigious media institute organises meet-ups in almost every city around the nation.

Connection 2019: IIMC holds alumni meet in Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday hosted its annual alumni meet - Connections 2019 at the institute headquarters in New Delhi.

The National Meet of Connections 2019 in the national capital will be followed by Chapter Level Meets in more than 15 cities across the country and also abroad. The alumni meet-ups will be conducted in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Singapore and Dhaka in the next two months.

During the meets, as many as 35 mass communication professionals in journalism, digital media, advertising, PR, branding, etc will be awarded the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019 with a citation and cash prizes of Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

Every year, the alumni association of this prestigious media institute organises meet-ups in almost every city around the nation.

Last year, IIMCAA Connections began on February 18 from Delhi. Chandigarh was the last stop after Dhenkanal in Odisha, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Patna and Singapore.

Tags:
IIMCIIMC Connections 2019IIMC alumni meet
Next
Story

Four Kashmiri students of private varsity in Jaipur suspended, booked for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 17, February, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close