Contesting from Nandigram to work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces, says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 14, 2021) said that she is contesting from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election to work along with members of Shaheed families against the 'anti-Bengal forces'.

Mamata Banerjee's comment comes on a day that marks 14 years of several people being killed in firing at Nandigram.

She called it a 'dark chapter' in the history of the state and also paid a heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo took to her official Twitter account and wrote, "On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives."

She added, "In memory of those who lost their lives in Nandigram, we observe March 14 as Krishak Dibas every year and give away the Krishak Ratna awards. Farmers are our pride and our government is working for their all-round development."

"As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting Bengal Elections 2021 as AITC official candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces," Mamata wrote.

The West Bengal CM, who was injured and hospitalised on March 10, is likely to conduct a roadshow in Kolkata, in a wheelchair on Sunday.