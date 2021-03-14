हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal assembly election 2021: Still in a lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee as she leaves Hospital in a wheel-chair after being discharged on March 12 (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Two days after being discharged from the hospital, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (March 14, 2021) said that she is still in a lot of pain, but she feels the pain of her people 'even more'.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo took to her official Twitter account and said that she will continue to fight boldly.

"I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more," she wrote.

The West Bengal Chief Minister added, "In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!"

She suffered injuries when she was on a two-day visit to Nandigram and was discharged on Friday. Mamata had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

Mamata, who is currently conducting a roadshow in Kolkata, in a wheelchair, had said on Thursday that she will not be affecting her election work for the injury.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee said that she is contesting from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election to work along with members of Shaheed families against the 'anti-Bengal forces'. 

Her comment comes on a day that marks 14 years of several people being killed in firing at Nandigram. The TMC chief called it a 'dark chapter' in the history of the state and also paid a heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives.

She said, "On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives."

"As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting Bengal Elections 2021 as AITC official candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces," Mamata added.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

