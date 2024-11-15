'Convert To Islam Or Get Raped, Fail In Exam': Hindu Girls Face 'Grave Discrimination' In Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia is one of the prominent universities in Delhi. The university often finds itself in controversies - sometimes related to Diwali or sometimes related to anti-national protests. Now, Zee News has claimed to have uncovered a significant controversy involving Jamia Millia Islamia University, centred on allegations of discrimination and threats against Hindus studying, teaching, or working at the institution. The report alleges the existence of a group within Jamia that pressures Hindus to convert to Islam, threatening them with consequences such as rape or academic failure if they refuse.

An NGO named Call For Justice has made these serious allegations, stating that Hindu students, faculty, and staff face systemic bias and coercion at the Jamia Millia Islamia University. According to the NGO, Hindus are reportedly forced to recite the Kalma and are pressured to convert to Islam. Following complaints from Hindu students, teachers, and employees, the NGO formed a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the claims. In today's DNA, Zee News exposed the racket running in the prestigious university:

The committee included retired Delhi High Court judge Shiv Narayan Dhingra, senior advocates Rajeev Tiwari and Purnima, former Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava, former Delhi government secretary Narendra Kumar, and Assistant Professor Dr. Nadeem Ahmed from Kirori Mal College.

The committee’s findings reportedly revealed alarming instances of religious discrimination. Hindu students, professors, and staff were allegedly subjected to threats of acid attacks and rape for resisting conversion. The report also claims that Hindu students are deliberately failed in exams to coerce them into conversion. Muslim faculty members and students were accused of perpetrating these acts.

The investigation further alleged instances of love jihad and claimed that Hindu SC/ST students and girls were given preferential admission to manipulate their beliefs. Some Hindu students have reportedly left Jamia due to these incidents. The report also pointed to the influence of radical Muslim organizations on campus, accused of brainwashing individuals.

The allegations have sparked outrage and demand for a thorough investigation into the matter. Jamia Millia Islamia has yet to issue an official response to these claims.