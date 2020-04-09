Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre orders restaurants, hotels to remain shut till October 15? PIB's fact check

The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the 21-day nationwide lockwide announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to curb the spread of deadly virus have proved to be a fertile breeding ground for different types of fake news and misinformation.

One such fake news which is viral these days claims that restaurants and hotels have been ordered by Tourism Ministry to remain closed till October 15.

But there is no truth in this claim and state-run Prasar Bharati News Services on Wednesday (April 8) clarified that the order being cited for the claim is fake and baseless.

"Be cautious of fake order claiming that hotels/resturants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. The order is Fake and has NOT been issued by Ministry of Tourism. Do not believe in rumours!," tweeted PIB.

Be cautious of #Fake order claiming that hotels/resturants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to #Coronavirusoutbreak.#PIBFactCheck: The order is Fake and has NOT been issued by Ministry of Tourism. Do not believe in rumours! pic.twitter.com/efRx3PWTj0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 8, 2020

It is to be noted that hotels have been asked by the government to remain shut unless catering to guests who were left stranded because of the sudden announcement of nationwide lockdown and restaurants have been asked to not open their dine-in facilities.

The government has however, allowed eateries to operate food delivery functions as these come under essential services, which are allowed to function under the 21-day lockdown.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday gave adequate hints that complete exit from the ongoing lockdown in one go is not possible as the country is facing a "social emergency" like situation due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited serious economic challenges in containing the spread of the deadly virus which showed a sharp spike taking the nationwide tally to over 5,600 cases with over 180 deaths.

"The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency...It has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant," the prime minister told the leaders, according to an official statement.