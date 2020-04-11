Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian govt prepares first list of countries to get HCQ supply; neighbours get priority

New Delhi: India has cleared the first list of 13 countries that will get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) supply, with neighborhood getting the priority. India will be supplying hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to a total of 25 countries. The Indian government has approved the export of 14 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 13 countries which are on the top priority list of HCQ supply includes - US, 2 Europian countries - Spain and Germany, 2 South American countries - Dominican Republic and Brazil, One from West Asia, Bahrain and 5 neighbour countries which includes - Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

Speaking at the daily press briefing of the Indian government, Dammu Ravi, MEA's nodal person at the helm of the crisis said, "HCQ is in high demand globally. A lot of request for HCQ already there, several countries have made the request, taking in the view domestic requirements, domestic stock availability.. the decision was taken by a group of the minister to release surplus medicine for export purposes. The first list of countries have been approved and products have started to leave, working on 2nd list and then 3rd list"

India is providing humanitarian aid like Pharma (HCQ & paracetamol) to SAARC and Indian Ocean countries like Mauritius & Seychelles. Additionally, India is also providing humanitarian aid to countries in Africa Latin America. Outside these regions, New Delhi is currently processing requests for medicines (HCQ/Paracetamol) from countries based on availability & would be supplying them on a commercial basis.

Asked about the criteria India is following for countries, Dammu Revi said, "Request for countries existed, for HCQ, we analysed the request. Sometimes demand can be very high, we need to rationalize. This drug is under high demand and all countries impacted by COVID are asking for it. So it was internal discussion and in consultation with pharma dept, health and various others in the empowered committee."

Explaining, "It is first come, first basis, but the neighborhood is very important, countries very vulnerable. So went through the process of making the assessment, who would need first..it is an ongoing process. Doing it in a balanced and rationalizing demand of various countries."

While HCQ remains on the banned list of export products, India is giving the drug only on license both for export and aid. India needs one crore HCQ tablets, and currently has 3.28 cr tablets and 1-2 cr tablets can be produced. Indian authorities have allowed the use of HCQ for front line workers only and under the prescription of a medical physician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally approached by world leaders for HCQ. On Friday PM Modi spoke to Japan PM Abe and Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli.

Three world leaders, US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair M. Bolsonaro and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu have personally thanked Indian PM and the people of India on twitter for showing support during COVID-19 crisis.

