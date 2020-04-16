Coronavirus COVID-19: Order food, other items online but follow these precautions

A pizza delivery boy in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (April 16), forcing the health authorities to put people living in around 72 houses in South Delhi under home quarantine.

The pizza delivery boy is employed with the famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar 'Mojo Pizza', which delivers a combo of pizza and box meals and groceries on-demand. Confirming the development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected man have also been placed under institutional quarantine.

The case has once again sparked concerns over ordering food and other items online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some precautions which you can follow while receiving food and other items from delivery agents:

1) Try to make the payment online and not in cash in order to avoid any kind of exposure with the delivery agent.

2) Ask the delivery agent to keep the items outside the home or society. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet with the delivery agent.

3) Sanitize the packet which the delivery agent has brought to minimise the chances of infection.

4) If you have ordered food, warm it properly. Do not use the vegetables before washing them properly.

5) Do not keep the packet in which the food has arrived from outside in your home.

Manwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.