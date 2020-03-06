Coronavirus in India: MHA puts six states on alert, number of positive cases at 29

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 5 issued an alert for six states with an advisory on the do's and don't's to stop the spread of the disease. The states West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim and Uttarakhand were put on alert.

At least 29 cases have been reported, the number includes the three initial cases from Kerala who have since recovered and have been discharged. There is one case each in New Delhi and Hyderabad, six from Agra and 17 people from Jaipur (a group of 16 Italians and one Indian) and a new case of the virus has been reported from UP's Ghaziabad.

While the samples of five out of the six people from Agra have turned positive. All six are members of the same family and were in contact with one of the earlier reported cases of the virus. They have been admitted at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. While giving a statement at the Upper House of the Parliament, the minister informed that the patients are being monitored and have reported to be in stable condition.

Harsh Vardhan had also claimed that his ministry was constantly reviewing the evolving scenario and also the Cabinet Secretary was taking regular reviews with all related ministries of Health, Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Home, Textiles, Pharma, Commerce and other officials including with State Chief Secretaries.

Additionally, the minister informed that timely travel advisories have also been issued in this regard as and when the situation on the global scale demanded it and that even now the advisories are getting revised, accordingly.

In an effort to spread awareness against the virus, Zee News has started a campaign to fight the pandemic. Here are a few preventive measures:

- Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 sec

- Make maximum use of sanitizers to ensure your hands are clean

- Use tissue while sneezing

- Avoid shaking hands

- Immediately see a doctor if you are suffering from fever, cold or cough

- Don't touch your ears, nose or mouth without washing your hand

The government has also released a 24/7 helpline number +91-11-2397 8046 and an email id ncov2019@gmail.com through which people can get more information in this regard and can seek help in case of any coronavirus emergency.

Globally as on March 5, the number of people infected is more than 98,000 and more than 3,300 people have lost their lives.