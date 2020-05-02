PIB explains what is allowed, what is prohibited in Red, Orange and Green coronavirus COVID-19 zones

New Delhi: Since the announcemnet of the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 17, the Centre has issued various sets of guidelines for activities which are permitted in different zones and the ones that are prohibited.

The restrictions are based on the risk profiling of all the districts in the country into three different zones — into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones — and so permitting the activities that are so allowed in the respective zones.

The PIB in a press release on May 1 clarified the permitted activites in the respective zones and the restrictions that apply. Here's a breif guideline, for more comprehensive information click here.

In the Red Zone most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed, which includes print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers.

While in the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 2 passengers only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. However buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity.

Lockdown3.0: What is allowed and what is prohibited, in red, orange and green zones? Here is a simple ready-reckoner for you #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/sxMOTaOXTZ — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, India reported 37,336 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,218 fatalities on Saturday morning as per the latest update by the Health Ministry.